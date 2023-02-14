Zia Mohyeddin Dies: 5 Points On The Pakistani Actor

Mr Mohyeddin was born in Faisalabad in the eastern Pakistani state of Punjab in 1931 and studied theatre at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, as per a report in Al-Jazeera.

After making his big-screen debut in the 1962 David Lean-produced British historical drama 'Lawrence of Arabia', Mr Mohyeddin went on to star in the 1964 Fred Zinnemann-produced Hollywood film 'Behold the Pale Horse'. He also acted alongside Shashi Kapoor in Hindi film 'Bombay Talkie' in 1970, according to news agency PTI.

The veteran actor also received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2003 and the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2012, two of Pakistan's highest civilian honours, according to Al-Jazeera.

In a career spanning six decades, he also penned three novels, including 'A Carrot is a Carrot', 'Theatrics', and 'The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections'. Mr Mohyeddin was also a contributor to the newspaper columns, according to PTI.