Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Gives Health Update 14 Months After Suffering A Stroke

In an Instagram post, Nithin Kamath, Zerodha's co-founder and CEO, updated followers on his post-stroke recovery, noting that his body has mostly healed, but his mind is still in the process of recovery.

"So, yeah, fourteen months after the stroke, my body is almost back to normal, and my mind is at about 85%. My writing hasn't improved at all. Maybe because I don't practice enough. My speech is, well... about 85%," Mr Kamath wrote on Instagram.

See the post here:

Mr Kamath's post received admiration from numerous users.

On February 26, 2024, he took to Instagram to share that he had suffered a mild stroke.

"Around six weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. My dad's passing, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and over-exercising-any of these could have been possible reasons," he wrote.

Updating his followers on his recovery, Kamath mentioned that he had progressed from experiencing "a big droop in the face and being unable to read or write" to having only a slight droop while regaining his ability to read and write more. He expressed optimism about making a full recovery within six months.

Reflecting on the experience, the Zerodha co-founder said, "I wondered how someone who is fit and takes care of himself could go through this. The doctor told me, 'You need to know when to shift gears down a bit.'" Despite the setback, he added, "Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count."

Kamath made his first public appearance post-stroke in April 2024. Sharing a picture from the Zero1 fest on X, the 44-year-old entrepreneur wrote, "Slowly getting back to normal. At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with @nasdaily, JC @FITTRwithsquats, and @twitellectual."