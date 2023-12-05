Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath's Podcast 'WTF Is' Ranked One Of The Best On Spotify, He Reacts

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

Zerodha co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Kamath's podcast "WTF is" has been listed as one of the top global video podcasts on Spotify. In the podcast series, he hosts friends and industry experts and discusses a broad range of topics including technology, social media, renewable energy, electric vehicles, philosophy, gaming, psychology and more. Reacting to the achievement, Mr Kamath stated that he did not think that he would achieve such a feat eight months ago.

Sharing the same on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "Change is the only constant in life. Adapt first, don't fight, all of life is transient, including your belief systems, and ur authentic self today. Didn't think this would happen 8 months ago, but thank you all, here's hoping I remain relevant for a lill longer until I don't."

The first episode was aired on March 14 and the series now has a total of 13 episodes each with a minimum duration of two hours. The podcast series has featured guests including Future Group founder Kishore Biyani, his brother and Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, Cult.fit CEO Mukesh Bansal, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Zepto founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, ex-Myntra CEO and Mensa Brands founder Ananth Narayanan, actor Tara Sutaria, founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health, Navya Naveli Nanda, YouTuber and internet icon Tanmay Bhat.

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

"You have single handedly raised the bar for content in India without even being a creator," said a user.

"Nailed it ...You single-handedly made people think about content differently, now that's the minimum quality one should expect from everyone," added a person.

A third person said, "Congrats! Authenticity is the new currency."

"I've been consistently impressed by Nikhil's podcasts. His depth of insight and engaging conversation style are exemplary. A commendable contribution to the podcasting landscape. Kudos to @nikhilkamathcio for his exceptional work," remarked another user.

"WTF is? has become my most "look fwd to" piece of content across all platforms. Great format, topics & guests; with recent episodes crossing 3hr+ duration & yet leaves you wanting more. Weekends well spent.

Kudos to the entire team," added a person.

An internet user said, "Raising the bar of Indian podcasts to a whole new level!"

