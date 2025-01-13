YouTuber Zara Dar Who Quit PhD For OnlyFans Is Now Uploading Lectures On Pornhub

YouTuber Zara Dar, who quit her PhD program to join OnlyFans as an adult content creator has revealed that she has been sharing her STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) videos on adult porn video sites. In a social media post, Ms Dar said she had been promoting her lectures on both YouTube and Pornhub with the latter offering three times more revenue.

"People may not know this, but I publish the same STEM videos on both YouTube and Pornhub. While YouTube generally generates more views, the ad revenue per 1 million views on @Pornhub is nearly three times higher," Ms Dar wrote, sharing the screenshots of her videos on both platforms with the title "What is a Neural Network?".

Ms Dar claimed that PornHub was paying $1,000 (Rs 86,400) per million views while YouTube only offered $340 (Rs 29,376) for the same number of views.

The post went viral and invited myriad reactions from social media users who expressed surprise that educational videos could find an audience on porn sites.

"Today I Learned," wrote one user, while another added: "Wait. Why would anyone watch Machine Learning videos on PornHub or OnlyFans?"

A third commented: "Who knew STEM could thrive on all platforms? Turns out, adulting is maximising ad revenue-whether it's algorithms or anatomy lessons."

LinkedIn bans Dar

In a separate post, Ms Dar also complained that her post, documenting the difference in payout led to her being banned on LinkedIn.

"I shared the same post on X and LinkedIn comparing the ad revenue I typically earn per view on YouTube versus Pornhub, where I upload my STEM videos," wrote Ms Dar adding: "While the post went semi-viral on LinkedIn with many Top Voices reaching out to me, my account was unexpectedly blocked without prior notice!"

Dar joins OnlyFans

Ms Dar grabbed headlines last month after she sensationally announced that she was halting her PhD pursuit and becoming an OnlyFans model. In a YouTube video titled "PhD dropout to OnlyFans model," Ms Dar explained her decision, stating that while it was a difficult choice, she's not particularly sad. She described her move to OnlyFans as a career switch and a gamble on her future.

Ms Dar added that she had envisioned a different life for herself- one unbound by "the expectations of an academic institution or the constraints of a corporate office".