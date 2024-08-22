YouTuber Scammed By 'Video Editor From India', Handle Name Changed

Harris Sultan has 2.19 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Australia-based YouTuber Harris Sultan has flagged an attempt to scam by a video editor who changed the name of his channel over allegations of unclaimed money. Mr Sultan has 2.19 lakh subscribers and posts videos about criticism of Islam on his YouTube channel. He gave up on Islam and became a self-proclaimed atheist. In a post on X, Mr Sultan claimed that the video editor he hired is from India who changed the name of his YouTube channel to 'Scumbag Beggar'. The handle of the channel is @HarrisSultanAtheist.

@YouTubeCreators, I made the mistake of hiring a cheap video editor from India who tried to scam me for money. When I refused, he changed my channel's name to 'Scumbag Beggar.' Now @YouTube is telling me I have to wait 14 days before I can change it back. Really @YouTube?" Mr Sultan said in his post, tagging YouTube.

In subsequent posts, he shared the photo of the video editor who reportedly tried to scam him and changed the name of his channel.

Mr Sultan also shared a screenshot of the payment he made to the video editor, which show his name as Nihal Pareek.

Earlier this year, Mr Sultan had claimed that he got death threats and shared the screenshots of his Instagram chats. He had also tagged the police, urging them to identify the individuals involved.

He had moved to Australia at the age of 19 from his hometown of Lahore. He also wrote a book titled 'The Curse of God - Why I Left Islam', which was published in 2018.