YouTuber PewDiePie And Wife Welcome Their First Child. See Post

YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, and his wife Marzia recently announced that they had welcomed their first child into the world. The couple shared the news on their Instagram handles and also revealed the name of their newborn son, Bjorn.

In the picture, the family of three can be seen posing with their newborn. "11/07/2023 Welcome to the family, little Bjorn," the caption of the series of pictures read.

See the post here:

The couple revealed the news of having a baby by sharing a heartwarming video on their instagram handles. The caption of the post read, "We are having a baby!".

The Swedish YouTuber stated that he had been keeping it a secret since November 2022. "I have been keeping a secret from you guys and that is I am going to be a dad," PewDiePie said in the video over images of pregnancy tests and ultrasounds.

PewDiePie fans shared their excitement at the news and flooded the Instagram post with congratulatory comments.

"I know you guys will be amazing parents. Congratulations," a user wrote.

"Congratulations!! You raised a generation of 9-year-olds. Now it's time to raise your own," another user wrote.

"The man who once sold hotdogs on the streets has become into the father of a child," the third user wrote.

The couple began dating in late 2011 and tied the knot in 2019. While PewDiePie boasts 111 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, his wife Marzia has 8.4 million following her on Instagram.

