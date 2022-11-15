MrBeast Is YouTube's Most Subscribed Content Creator, Overtakes PewDiePie

Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, surpassed the 111 million subscriber mark.

MrBeast has officially surpassed PewDiePie as the most subscribed YouTube individual content creator, according to the esports news website Dexerto. Officially, Mr. Beast has 111 million subscribers as of today and counting.

"Over the last few years, Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson has become one of the fastest-rising YouTubers on the Google-owned platform, having blown through his goal of 100 million subs back in July. Now, he has secured his spot as the site's most subscribed content creator, overtaking long-time Swedish creator PewDiePie," reported the website.

Additionally, Dextero shared a video of the moment, which resulted in MrBeast gaining tens of thousands of followers in a single day.

MrBeast has overtaken PewDiePie and is now the most subscribed YouTuber pic.twitter.com/YPXQ4ydWCX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 14, 2022

According to Forbes, the 24-year-old earned $54 million in 2021.He reportedly makes around $5 million a month, making him YouTube's highest-paid content creator.

Despite being active on YouTube since 2012, MrBeast just became well-known in 2018 after giving thousands of cash to obscure Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

According to the LADbible, in a 2018 video titled 'How I Gave Away $1,000,000', MrBeast explained to his followers how he accumulated such wealth through the platform, adding that companies helped him to donate money.

During an episode Full Send Podcast, MrBeast further elaborated on his money-making formula.

Back when MrBeast was just starting to get a significant number of subscribers on YouTube, he would receive brand deals as a reward.

He's also in the restaurant business, having opened a virtual (delivery-only) concept, MrBeast Burger, in late 2020.