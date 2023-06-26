YouTuber MrBeast Claims He Declined Invitation To Join Titanic Sub Trip

However, he didn't clarify who the text was from.

Days after the Titanic submarine tragedy, YouTube star MrBeast claimed that he was invited to take a ride on the doomed OceanGate Titan vessel, but turned down the offer. In a tweet on June 25, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared a text message to indicate that he was invited onto the vessel.

''I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, but I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,'' MrBeast tweeted Sunday morning.

He attached a screenshot of a text sent to him that read, "Also, I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along. I'm sure you're also welcome to join.''

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

However, he didn't specify that it was the Titan and didn't clarify who the text was from.

His claims come a day after it was revealed documentary maker and former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp also turned down the chance to ride the submersible, as per Sky News.

MrBeast, who has more than 160 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for his philanthropic endeavours and sensational YouTube videos. Last year, Forbes estimated the content creator's net worth to be some $500 million.

Mr. Beast's main YouTube channel ranks the fourth most-subscribed on the platform. He is also credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centers on expensive competitions and stunts.

Notably, the submarine was part of a flagship journey organized by OceanGate Expeditions, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. All five people aboard the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic, died after their vessel suffered a "catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths.

On board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of the sub's operator OceanGate Expeditions. OceanGate Expeditions charged $250,000 for a seat on the sub.