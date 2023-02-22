Will Smith's Funny Take On Oscars Slapgate Leaves Internet In Splits

Will Smith's video has been viewed millions of times on TikTok.

Actor Will Smith has shared a video on his Instagram handle that appears to poke fun at his actions at the Oscars last year, when he slapped comedian Chris Rock. The video has been posted less than a month from this year's Oscars ceremony in which Mr Smith is seen reacting to a TikTok user's clip where she asks people to ask objects what they think of their owners. The actor posted the video on TikTok too where it has amassed millions of views.

In the clip, TikToker @missmoneyworking is heard saying, "I'm gonna tell you something, f*****g crazy. This is literally - it sounds insane, but it will change your life, and by change your life, I mean it will make your life so much more interesting and fun."

"Did you know, you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you. So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition," she further says.

Watch the video:

The woman says users can ask their cars and even money "what it thinks of you".

Mr Smith listens to the advice intently and also nods after listening to the TikToker's words. He then slowly picks up his Oscar, with a concerned look on his face, and then turns wordlessly to the camera. The video ends at that point.

The actor's followers posted a barrage of comments, with most of them saying he has moved on since last year's Oscars controversy.

"I'm glad you're back! No more apologies PLEASE," commented one user. "That's the Will Smith that everybody loves. Keep pushing man, I support you," said another.

The TikTok user, meanwhile, was excited that Will Smith saw her video and posted a long note on Instagram.

Last year's Oscars ceremony took place on March 28 and the highlight was Will Smith's actions. At the ceremony, Mr Rock compared the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, to Demi Moore's bald character 'GI Jane', prompting the slap from Mr Smith.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth," the actor had shouted after returning to his seat.

Less than an hour after the incident, Will Smith won the Best Actor for his role in 'King Richard' and even received a standing ovation from the audience.

But Will Smith was slammed for the behaviour after which he apologized to Mr Rock on Instagram and resigned from the Academy. He was also banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years.

The 2023 Academy Awards will take place on March 12.