Your US Visa Application May Face A Slight Delay. Here's Why

The US embassy in India announced on Monday that its visa application processes will be temporarily affected for the next three days due to a technical update. The embassy said in a tweet that appointment booking, calls, and fee payments will be unavailable from July 12 to July 14 because its customer service VFS Global is migrating to a new platform and will resume its services only on July 15.
"Attention visa applicants! Our customer service center, VFS, is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment booking from July 12-14. These services will resume on July 15," the embassy said in its tweet.
Attention visa applicants! Our customer service center VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment booking from July 12-14. These services will resume on July 15. For more information, please visit… pic.twitter.com/4ExqJ6QXii— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 10, 2023
VFS Global is among the largest outsourcing and technology services specialists for governments and diplomatic missions.
The embassy also provided a web page for visa applicants to use if they wanted to learn more about recent updates.
The links lead to a new webpage that has important notices related to the visa application, which reads, "Effective July 22, 2023, we are moving to a new system for US visa services."
To enable us to efficiently move your appointment and payment information to the new system, please take the following steps at your earliest convenience:
- Ensure that all the data entered in your profile is complete and correct. If you need to correct any of the information, please do so as soon as possible.
- If you plan to pay a visa application fee in the near future, please do so before July 17, 2023, as payment services will be unavailable from July 18 to July 21 to enable the system change. Services will resume on July 22, 2023.
- If you have paid your visa fee but have not associated it with your profile, please ensure you log in to your profile and associate your payment by entering the payment receipt number into your profile.
- If you are a travel coordinator, group coordinator, or family member and you added dependent visa applicants to primary applicant profiles, please ensure that each dependent or applicant has a unique email address. This may mean changing the email address you currently have listed for them. Please contact our call center if you need help updating this information.
- Please monitor our website regularly, as we will continue to add information about the upcoming changes.