Your US Visa Application May Face A Slight Delay. Here's Why

These visa services will resume on July 15, the US embassy said.

The US embassy in India announced on Monday that its visa application processes will be temporarily affected for the next three days due to a technical update. The embassy said in a tweet that appointment booking, calls, and fee payments will be unavailable from July 12 to July 14 because its customer service VFS Global is migrating to a new platform and will resume its services only on July 15.

"Attention visa applicants! Our customer service center, VFS, is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment booking from July 12-14. These services will resume on July 15," the embassy said in its tweet.

Attention visa applicants! Our customer service center VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment booking from July 12-14. These services will resume on July 15. For more information, please visit… pic.twitter.com/4ExqJ6QXii — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 10, 2023

VFS Global is among the largest outsourcing and technology services specialists for governments and diplomatic missions.

The embassy also provided a web page for visa applicants to use if they wanted to learn more about recent updates.

The links lead to a new webpage that has important notices related to the visa application, which reads, "Effective July 22, 2023, we are moving to a new system for US visa services."

To enable us to efficiently move your appointment and payment information to the new system, please take the following steps at your earliest convenience: