'If You're Frenzied, It's You': JPMorgan Chase CEO On Work-Life Balance

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's old video has gone viral.

In recent months, a lot has been discussed about working hours, the environment and a healthy work culture which ensures people have appropriate time to be with family and friends. Now, an old video of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon discussing work-life balance has gone viral on social media. In the video, Mr Dimon said that the individual must carve out time for their personal lives rather than blame the office.

He said in the now-viral clip, "It's your job to take (care of) your mind, your body, your spirit, your soul, your friends, your family, your health," he said. "It's your job, it's not our job."

"If you're frenzied, it's you. It's not the job."



Jamie Dimon on the role of a company versus where personal responsibility & accountability is needed pic.twitter.com/iy8Qs4kWre — Anand Sanwal (@asanwal) July 9, 2024

He added, "We really do try to take care of our people. We give your medical, shrinks, pilates, massages - but I really can't make up for you not doing those other things that you really have to do yourself". He continued, "If you're frenzied, it's you. It's not the school, it's not the job, it's you. Because a lot of us aren't frenzied. Most people don't work smart... people don't run their lives efficiently," he mentioned. Mr Dimon provided an example by claiming that he never gets anxious or late for appointments or meetings. Rather, he puts a time in his calendar for everything, including phone calls and working out.

The millionaire stated that many people regret not having enough time for their family, but that most of their free time is spent playing golf. He also noted that women have a more difficult time between work and personal obligations., "So work really smart, learn how to work smart," he told the audience.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over five lakh views on X (formerly Twitter). His comments received a mixed reaction from internet users.

A person said, "great advice. hard to do when your at bottom of the totem pole."

"As a proponent of internalizing the 'skill issue' mantra I agree there is almost always room to increase efficiency / 'work smarter', but there's also a workload threshold where quality will drop & being 'frenzied' ensues. The companies role is the prevention of this through.." remarked a user.

A third added, "In spirit, his message is solid. In reality, some of his employees receive wages that don't cover their basic COL. What's his answer to that IMO he is quoted too often and thought of too highly."

"This is worth a huge share. People are ok with a no, they're not ok with a no reply. This guy runs one of the largest banks in the world, if your schedule is harried, it's on you" a user commented.

A person said, "Executives can achieve this with large teams and admin support. He's not wrong, but easier said than done for most people."