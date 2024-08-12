'You Look Like Trash': Teen Girls Harassed Over Skin Colour At Taylor Swift Concert

It appears that the TikTok video was taken before the concert began.

In a shocking incident, two teenage girls from Poland claimed that they were harassed by an older woman because of their skin colour, as per a report in New York Post. The two 'Swifties' took to TikTok to share the bizarre episode from PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, where Taylor Swift was performing. They claim that the woman told them, "You guys are trash." It appears that the video was taken before the concert began.

"Sorry but you look like trash," the woman wearing black-rimmed glasses, a blue sparkly dress and a shimmery pink kimono told the sisters aged 15 and 16. The teens were wearing flower crowns, heart-shaped sunglasses and eye jewels.

The caption of the now-viral clip, which has amassed 35 million views and was uploaded by a 16-year-old named Neriya, said, "Taylor Swift would be very disappointed." She added, "I have never been harassed the way i was at the taylor swift concert the other night, being a teenage girl and having a group of grown women harrass [sic] me and my sister for the only reason being our skin colour is an experience I'll never forget."

The 15-year-old said in a separate video that the "40-year-old lady" continued to harass them. She called them b****** and told them to leave the show. "We aren't responding or anything, she just keeps coming back," Neriya said in the clip.

A user said, "A Swifty wouldn't treat another swifty that way. That's so rude. I'm sorry that happened to you guys. Be strong."

"The eras tour is a safe space for so many women and it was meant to be one for you as well ... I hope they didn't completely ruin this amazing experience," another commented.

Meanwhile, as per AFP, the Vienna leg of a tour by the American mega-star was cancelled after Austria arrested a man in connection with an Islamist attack plot. Authorities had earlier confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old Islamic State (IS) group sympathiser for allegedly planning an Islamist attack in the Vienna region, warning he had a "focus" on Ms Swift's three upcoming shows.

The teenager, with North Macedonian roots, is considered the main suspect, working closely with a 17-year-old Austrian, general director for public security Frankz Ruf told ORF radio. Searches of the main suspect's house in the town of Ternitz near the Hungarian border showed "concrete preparatory actions," said Mr Ruf, with chemical substances and technical devices seized, as per Reuters. He had planned to drive a car into the crowd expected to gather outside the stadium, and had also considered using machetes and knives.