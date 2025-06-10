"You Are Enabling Fraud": Tech YouTuber Gets Used MacBook Pro Twice From Flipkart

Mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. Recently, tech content creator Devanshu Dhandhal took to X to accuse Flipkart of allowing fraudulent sellers on its platform. According to the post, Mr Dhandhal ordered a Rs 2.6 lakh MacBook Pro from Flipkart but received an old, used model in a sealed Apple box instead. When he requested a replacement and opened the laptop at the EKart office, he was shocked to find another old MacBook. He filmed two videos as evidence, both of which showed that the Apple-sealed boxes contained used MacBooks with visible signs of wear, such as smudges.

Mr Dhandhal alleged that the seller had been scamming customers since 2023 and called out Flipkart for not taking adequate action.

"I immediately requested a replacement, and this time I unboxed the product at the EKart office under CCTV, and again the MacBook had smudges and marks so not new (second unboxing video attached below). 2 times. 2 wrong deliveries," the tweet read.

See the post here:

I just got scammed on @Flipkart — not once, but TWICE.



So I ordered a ₹2.6 lakh MacBook Pro and got a used, old model inside a sealed Apple box. We filmed the entire open box delivery, you can see that in first attached video.



I immediately requested a replacement, and this… pic.twitter.com/e4Vfr5wqv9 — Devanshu Dhandhal (@mrtechpedia) June 8, 2025

Mr Dhandhal then contacted customer support, which initiated a return process. Over two days, the support team offered him compensation of Rs 13,000, which he rejected, followed by Rs 18,000, which he also rejected. Finally, they offered him a 10% compensation, which he again declined.

"And after all this negotiation, they rejected the return. So I called them again and I asked for 10% compensation as it was a lot of hassle talking to them. Moreover, I was able to clean the marks, but the laptop was not new in the first place," he added.

The post accused Flipkart of negligence, stating that the platform was enabling fraud. "This requires investigation, I am requesting action against the seller and Flipkart," he wrote.

One user wrote, "I fail to understand why people buy Rs 2.6 L products online? Moral of the story - Get it from an Apple Store / Authorised Dealer." Another commented, "Flipkart has lost its reputation, been years since I've ordered anything from them. Yes, I'm ready to pay more on Amazon,but at least I don't get scammed." A third said, "The experience of shopping for expensive products physically is fulfilling and worth it, rather than ordering them online."

Flipkart responded with an apology and promised to investigate the issue. "We'd never want you to get anything but what you ordered, and we are extremely sorry about this instance. We want to sort this out for you. Please help us with your order details securely, so we can look into this. Awaiting your response,'' the company replied.