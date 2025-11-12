Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched In India: Full Setup Guide For Smartphones, PCs And Smart TVs

Xbox Cloud Gaming India: Surprising gaming enthusiasts, Microsoft launched its Xbox Cloud Gaming across India on Tuesday (Nov 11). The latest offering will allow users to play both Xbox-exclusive and non-exclusive titles on their PCs, select smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, tablets, Mac and Amazon Fire TV stick. Using Xbox's Game Pass subscription, anyone can plan the vast library of games that the console-maker offers.

What Is Cloud Gaming?

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows users to access various cloud-playable games remotely, without needing to purchase an Xbox console. An Xbox Game Pass Essential, Premium, or Ultimate subscription or a supported free-to-play game is required for cloud gaming.

Since games are streamed from the cloud, users are required to have a high-speed and stable internet connection at all times. Moreover, a minimum download speed of 10 Mbps is required to begin streaming games. Cloud gaming does not support local multiplayer. It only supports one player and one account at a time.

How To Use Xbox Cloud Gaming In India

For Smartphone Devices:

Make sure the device meets the minimum system requirements. The operating system should be Android 12.0 or later and Bluetooth 4.0 or later.

Networking: 7 Mbps or higher, connected to a 5 GHz Wi-Fi network (2.4 GHz will work, but isn't optimised).

Go to Xbox.com/play on a supported browser and sign in with your Microsoft account to play.

Connect a compatible Bluetooth wireless controller.

Search the game you wish to enjoy and click Play.

For Apple Devices:

Open Safari web browser on your Apple device and go to Xbox.com/play.

Sign in with your Microsoft account to play.

Connect a compatible Bluetooth wireless controller.

Search the game you wish to enjoy and click Play.

For PCs:

On your Windows device's browser, go to Xbox.com/play on a supported browser and sign in.

Make sure that you're using the most recent version of your browser for the best results.

For Smart TVs:

Download the Xbox app on your compatible Samsung or LG smart TV.

Press Sign In and enter your credentials.

Connect a supported wireless controller via Bluetooth to your smart TV or Fire TV Stick.

What is Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service offered by Microsoft, allowing users to play games in Xbox's library for a monthly cost. All plans now include PC access, unlimited cloud gaming, in-game rewards, and a library of popular titles - with further benefits tailored to different types of players.

Microsoft increased the Game Pass prices last month, with the Xbox Game Pass Essential plan costing Rs 4999/month in India. The Game Pass Premium plan, which gives subscribers access to over 200 games, now costs Rs 659/month.

Meanwhile, the top-tier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan gives users access to over 400 games, including 75+ day one titles and costs Rs 1,389/month.