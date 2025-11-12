X Rolls Out 'Certified Bangers' Badge For Viral Posts: Here's How It Works

Building on its creator payouts system, X (formerly Twitter) has rolled out "Certified Bangers," a new feature that awards a special Banger badge to the top viral posts each month. The Elon Musk-owned company selects these posts based on authentic interactions, such as verified impressions, likes, and replies, with the goal of celebrating content that generates significant discussion or engagement. The badge is displayed on the winner's profile for one month.

"We want to recognise and celebrate posts that move the platform - the ones that make people laugh, think, or talk. We want people to share original, engaging, and authentic content that shapes internet culture," the company said in a blog post, adding that the feature was currently in testing phase..

"Bangers will be ranked by the sum of authentic interactions, which includes verified impressions, likes, bookmarks, reposts and replies."

We're testing something new: Certified Bangers.



We want to recognize the very best posts that move the timeline, ranked by authentic interactions. If your post is featured, you will get a Certified Banger badge on your profile for the month.



Criteria To Get A Bangers Badge

Though there is no minimum follower or engagement number, X has laid out certain benchmarks that need to be followed:

The post needs to come from a personal account. Business, political, or government-affiliated accounts will not be eligible for the Bangers badge.

Accounts in good standing, with no repeated or severe violations of X terms or rules and policies, will only be considered.

Accounts that aren't trying to game X's system or algorithm.

Which Posts Are Banger Eligible