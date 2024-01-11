'X-Men' And 'Designated Survivor' Star Adan Canto Dies At 42 After Cancer Battle

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto and two children

42-year-old Mexican actor Adan Canto, known for his roles in 'Designated Survivor' and 'X-Men: Days of Future Past,' died on Monday after a battle with appendiceal cancer, BBC reported. The actor's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death in a statement saying, ''Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. … He will be greatly missed by so many."

She did not say where he died.

Born in Coahuila, Mexico, Mr Canto was raised in Texas and started his career at the age of 16. He made his acting debut in the US with the 2013 series 'The Following' and went on the hold a variety of roles on TV and the big screen. Mr Canto also played politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in the Netflix drama 'Narcos' and was starring in another Fox series, 'The Cleaning Lady,' which was shooting its third season.

In a statement, Fox and WBTV said: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we have been honoured to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his US debut in The Following more than a decade ago.

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth, and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children, and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.''

His acting credits also include 'Blood and Oil', 'Agent Game' and 'Second Chance.' Apart from being an actor, he was also a skilled musician and wrote songs for several Mexican TV shows.

Actress Halle Berry paid tribute to her 'X-Men' co-star with an Instagram post. He also appeared in her directorial debut, 'Bruised'. She wrote, ''I don't have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart.''

See the post here:

Kiefer Sutherland, who starred alongside Mr Canto on 'Designated Survivor,' shared a tribute on his Instagram page.

''It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit,” Sutherland wrote in a caption partnering a photo of the two of them on set. “As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace,'' he wrote.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto and two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, who is 18 months old.