WWE Superstar Braun Strowman Says His Left Leg Is '15% Paralysed'

WWE superstar Braun Strowman has revealed that he is dealing with partial paralysis in his left leg. According to a report in Metro, Strowman has also got issues with his foot. The 39-year-old professional wrestler has been missing from the ring for more than a month. He last appeared on WWE programming on May 1 edition of RAW. He underwent a major neck surgery that could keep him out of action for some time. The wrestler said he needs some time to rest and recover.

Strowman also revealed the severity of health issues he has dealt with, adding that he wears special shoes due to an unfavourable complications in his legs.

"You just never know. My feet are really weird. So my right arch is collapsed on my right foot, and my left leg is 15% paralysed. So I switched to these new shoes," Metro quoted the wrestler as telling Fightful.

"It's a UK brand that is actually helping me strengthen my feet. I feel bad cheating on my Crocs, but I still got my Crocs. I wear those around the house," he added.

Strowman also posted a video on his Instagram handle that shows the neck surgery as he revealed he is on the "road to recovery".

"Level one #fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of #DrCordover at @andrews_sports_medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to @wwe for always taking the up most care of us," he said in the caption of the post.

The wrestler also mentioned that it was "very scary" when he got to know about the surgery. Strowman added while he is facing a "little bit of time" out of action, he is positive about his prospects.