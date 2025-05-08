"Would've Made Rs 1 Lakh Crore": Aircel Founder C Sivasankaran Shares "Two Mistakes" He Regrets The Most

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. C Sivasankaran reflects on his regrets before Aircel's bankruptcy. He believes he lost Rs 1 lakh crore due to language and geographical isolation. Sivasankaran believes learning Hindi could have broadened his reach.

C Sivasankaran, the founder of bankrupt cellular operator Aircel, recently opened up about the regrets that still weigh on him. Speaking on the podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, the entrepreneur spoke about his journey of losing Rs 7,000 crore and then bouncing back. He also shared two simple factors that cost him the fortune of a lifetime - not learning Hindi and not relocating to major cities like Delhi or Mumbai earlier in his career.

"If I had learned Hindi, I would have attracted all 140 crore Indians," Mr Sivasankaran said, adding, "And if I had moved to Delhi or Bombay when I was younger... I would have definitely made Rs 1 lakh crore."

Watch the podcast below:

The self-made tycoon further explained how geography and language left him isolated from India's power corridors. "I don't want to take loans. I attract money," he told Allahbadia. "At 68, I've never borrowed Rs 100 in personal capacity," he shared. Yet, despite his entrepreneurial instincts and knowledge, Mr Sivasankaran revealed that his biggest deals slipped through not because of a lack of vision, but possibly because of a lack of connection.

"I made two mistakes," he said. "Not learning Hindi. And not moving to Delhi or Bombay. That's it," he told Allahbadia.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the entrepreneur also revealed his most expensive purchases before he filed for bankruptcy. He shared that he invested heavily in real estate and bought multiple houses across the world.

"What was the most expensive purchase you had made?" Ranveer Allahbadia asked Mr Sivasankaran. "One island," he replied.

The entrepreneur revealed that he used to own two islands in Seychelles, which he has now sold. He said that he bought the islands because he wanted to feel like he was living in his own country called "Republic of Siva". "And then I bought houses in Seychelles, America, Canada, London... I had a desire to have a country of residence in all continents, so I bought it," Mr Sivasankaran said.

"When I bought houses I lived in a fancy house - Rs 524 crores, 71 bedrooms. Then they demolished it. But I bought back half of that house," the entrepreneur shared. "Now I have a 2-acre plot, but I don't want to build the house. First I want to solve all the problems," he said.

Mr Sivasankaran also revealed that before bankruptcy, he also owned a 14-acre house in Fremont, California, which had a helipad, and a mansion in Canada, which won awards.