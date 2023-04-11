'World's Most Expensive Bungalow' Becomes A Death Trap. Here's How

The luxurious properties in Sandbanks.

A home in an affluent British neighbourhood sold for 13.5 million pounds (Rs 1,37,46,58245) last month, making it the most expensive location to live in the world per square foot. The same location is currently in the news once more after the owner declared it a death trap.

Tom Glanfield, 44, paid a staggering 13.5 million pounds last month to purchase North Haven Point in Dorset's Sandbanks resort.

However, this area is known as Millionaire's Row, but Mr. Glanfield is still facing huge difficulties in living there.

According to The Metro, Mr Glanfield revealed the property is in need of a major investment to make it livable. The 44-year-old says it 'relies on obscene amounts of oil' and needs a new sea defence, which could cost 1 million pounds (Rs 10,18,26,536).

"Despite the property appearing in reasonable shape from a distance, it was clear on inspection that years of exposure had taken its toll. Although it clearly hasn't been updated for some time, unfortunately, the problems run much deeper. The current house has nothing in the way of insulation and relies on obscene amounts of oil to heat it," said Mr. Glanfield, who has two kids.

Mr. Glanfield also claimed that his outdated home has a leaking roof, mould and mildew, and a cracked concrete driveway, while his neighbours have large garages, automatic gates, and hot tubs.

The price, which is 4,640 pounds per square foot for a floor area of 2,909 square feet, is the highest in the world, surpassing New York, London, and Hong Kong.

The multimillionaire owner of this house, though, intends to turn it into a sustainable eco-home with desalination and renewable energy sources.