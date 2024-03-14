From California To Britain: Giant Redwoods Flourish In Unexpected New Home

The study was published in the Royal Society Open Science journal.

Giant redwoods, once a symbol of wealth, were brought to the UK from California in the 1800s. Surprisingly, a new study found there are more giant redwoods growing in Britain than in their native homeland.

These enormous trees can live for thousands of years and grow up to 300 feet tall. The study revealed that even though the UK has a milder climate with more rain than California, the redwoods grow at similar rates in both places.

The study was published in the Royal Society Open Science journal. It examined 97 specific trees across three locations: an avenue in Benmore Botanical Garden located in Dunoon, Scotland; Wakehurst Place in West Sussex; and a pathway within the mixed woodland of Havering Country Park in Essex.

Researchers were curious about how well these giants adjusted to their new home. They created a map of nearly 5,000 redwoods in the UK and studied trees at three locations.

The good news is that the redwoods seem happy in Britain. They capture significant amounts of carbon, making them beneficial for the environment. The tallest redwood found in the UK is 180 feet tall, which is shorter than the ones in California, but that's likely because the British trees are younger.

The study's lead author, Ross Holland, formerly at University College London (UCL) and now at East Point Geo, said: "Giant sequoias are some of the most massive organisms on Earth, and in their native range, they make up some of the most carbon-dense forests in the world due to their great age.

"We found that UK redwoods are well adapted to the UK and able to capture a large amount of carbon dioxide."