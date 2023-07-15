World Youth Skills Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme

In 2014 the United Nations declared that July 15 will be celebrated as World Youth Skills Day.

World Youth Skills Day is observed on July 15 with the aim that skilled youth could contribute to the workforce and promote sustainable development.

World Youth Skills Day targets the strategic equipment of young people with skills, so that they can get employment, decent work and entrepreneurship. The international day also focuses on informing all about the quality education and training opportunities, which can eventually help them in their personal growth.

History

On July 15, 2015, World Youth Skills Day was celebrated for the first time. Since then the day is observed with the hope that together, we can shape a brighter future where no youth is left behind.

Theme

This year, World Youth Skills Day 2023 is being observed with the theme—Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future. As per the UN report, the theme highlights the crucial role played by teachers, trainers and other educators, during the transition period of youth. The transition period includes the time after the training when they enter “the labour market and actively engage in their communities and societies.

Significance

The advancement in the technological world and shifting dynamics of the labour market demands adaptable skill sets. World Youth Skills Day aims to unite people so that they recognise the potential of young people as catalysts for change. The day also ensures that nations commit to providing the youth with the skills and opportunities they need to build a prosperous and sustainable world for all.