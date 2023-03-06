World-Famous Toblerone Chocolate To Change Design Under 'Swissness' Rules

Toblerone has been produced in the Swiss since 1908.

Toblerone is to remove Matterhorn mountain peak from its packaging after some of the chocolate bar's production is moved from Switzerland to Slovakia. According to The Guardian, the mirror-shaped bar, which mirrors the Alpine peak, will undergo labelling revamp and include its founder's signature, the confectionery brand's US owner, Mondelez said.

"The packaging redesign introduces a modernised and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic," a Modelez spokesperson said, as per the outlet. Toblerone packaging will now read "established in Switzerland," rather than "of Switzerland," it added.

The US firm stated that the image of the Alpine peak will be replaced by a more generic summit. This is because "Swisness" legislation introduced in 2017 restricts the use of national symbols to promote milk-based products that are made exclusively in Switzerland.

Also Read | Indian Man Completes "World's Toughest Marathon" In 102 Hours

In a statement to the BBC, Mondelez said it was moving some production outside the country to "respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow our Toblerone brand for the future". It stated that its new packaging would include a "distinctive new Toblerone typeface and logo that draw further inspiration from the Toblerone archives and the inclusion of our founder, Tobler's, signature".

Toblerone has been produced in the Swiss since 1908. But it was not until 1970 that the Matterhorn's jagged silhouette debuted on its packaging, with the Bernese Bear and eagle featuring before then. The US firm said that Bern was an "important part of our history and will continue to be so for the future".

Notably, in 2016, Toblerone grabbed headlines when it increased the gaps between the triangular chocolate chunks on bars sold in the United Kingdom in a bid to keep down costs. However, after facing criticism, the company reverted back to its original shape two years later.