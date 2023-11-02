Women's Leadership In Startups Grows Up To 18% In The Last Five Years: Report

In India's thriving startup scene, female founders lead successful ventures.

India has established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, thanks to a flourishing startup environment. The dominant sector within this ecosystem is technology, with fintech, edtech, and healthtech leading the way. Nonetheless, there is a diverse range of startups operating in various sectors, including e-commerce, logistics, and foodtech.

In addition to fostering robust businesses and creating job opportunities, startups are playing a significant role in promoting increased participation of women in the workforce in India. According to a report by Women's in India's Startup Ecosystem Report (WISER), women-led startups have risen to 18% in India in the past five years.

The report also suggests that the startups could build on their early success to create over 2 million new jobs for women by 2030, adding that the ecosystem is uniquely positioned to attract female talent.

According to the report, startups have proven to be a magnet for some of the most highly skilled and motivated women, driven by a shared desire for unrestricted personal and professional growth. Their motivations closely mirror those of their male counterparts, with a thirst for accelerated advancement, continuous learning, the dynamic pace of the startup environment, innovation, and a sense of ownership over their work. Regardless of their career stage, startups offer women a unique opportunity to pursue and achieve their personal and professional aspirations. This shared enthusiasm for startups underscores their pivotal role in empowering and advancing women in India's workforce.

The report highlights that achieving gender equity within startups remains an ongoing challenge. It is noted that while both women and men initiate their startup journeys together, women tend to face slower progress in terms of job tenure and seniority. Comparatively, in corporate settings, women's representation in sales stands at 19%, and in finance, it is 21%.