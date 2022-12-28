Woman Who Underwent Heart Transplant Keeps Old One In A Plastic Bag

Jessica Manning has underwent a number of heart surgeries and cheated death many times.

A woman who underwent a heart transplant has kept her original organ in a plastic bag, according to a report in UK-based Metro. Jessica Manning was diagnosed with several heart defects from birth and had to go through the transplant to receive a healthy organ. The surgery of the 25-year-old took place in New Zealand and decided to donate her original heart for scientific research. But the researchers returned the organ to her and she kept it in her bedroom, the Metro report further said.

The heart is kept in a preservation fluid in a vacuum-sealed bag.

But the woman has thought something unique about bidding adieu to hear faulty heart - by burying it and planting a tree on top of it. Ms Manning is waiting to buy a new house where she will say goodbye to the organ, as per the Metro report.

When she shared her idea on social media platform TikTok, Ms Manning was slammed by many trolled but she decided to ignore them, the outlet further said.

Ms Manning was born with half a heart and had a number heart-related ailments, including leaky valves, due to which she underwent five open-heart surgeries by the age of 25.

The doctors then carried out a double heart and liver transplant, which took 20 hours because of complication in one of her lungs. The Metro report said that the 25-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest that left her medically dead for 35 minutes.

But Ms Manning survived all the ordeals and is finally living with a new heart.

The tree that she plans to plant on top of her buried heart will be in honour of her donor, said Ms Manning.