Woman Shares Video Of SRK Moments Before His Met Gala Debut In New York

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Pakistani content creator shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala debut. Sehrish filmed her quest to find the Bollywood star in New York City. The video has gained over 5.8 million views, showcasing widespread excitement.

A Pakistani content creator has captured the internet's attention after sharing a video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan just moments before his much-anticipated Met Gala debut in New York.

The video, posted by New York-based creator Sehrish, shows her on a mission to catch a glimpse of the actor outside his hotel. "Come with me to find Shah Rukh Khan in NYC," reads the text as she walks through the bustling streets of Manhattan. Her search ends at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, where a crowd of eager fans had gathered ahead of fashion's grandest night.

Among the first celebrities she spotted was actor Sidharth Malhotra, which only heightened her hopes of seeing SRK. Her video also captures Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the man behind Khan's Met Gala look, exiting the hotel, signalling that the main moment was near.

Finally, the superstar appeared, sending fans into a frenzy. "Love of my life, light of my life, my entire dil - King Khan," Sehrish wrote, as the actor waved to the crowd before heading to the Met.

"I found him, he looked so good! My inner child is so happy," she added in the caption. The video has since garnered over 5.8 million views, with fans across the world joining in her excitement.

Even Netflix India couldn't resist commenting, quoting a famous Bollywood line: "Har pal har ghadi har waqt mere naina mere SRK ko doondhte hai."

A user wrote, "Girl how did yall know what hotel he was at im glad you got to see him!"

Another user commented, "Omg the amount of times I watched this. You saw Sid and SRK?"

"how you felt aura of srk? I have heard you feel so much energy and positivity around him," the third user wrote.