Woman Shares Her 4 AM To 7 AM Daily 'Wife Routine', Internet Reacts

Ms Leiti said, "Nothing fulfils me more than taking care of the people I love."

A woman's video about her daily "wife routine", which begins at 4 am, has gone viral on social media. The 37-year-old woman's dedication has amassed varied reactions online. However, Kristin Leite said that these reactions don't bother her and the routine is just "second nature," as per a report in Newsweek.

The six-minute-long video shared on TikTok shows her making her husband's breakfast and lunch at 4 am. "Good morning, friends, It's 4:26 AM and I'm making my husband a breakfast sandwich and his lunch. He has to be at work quite early, so we get up early and do our dog walk first thing in the morning...let me show you what I make him," she said in the clip.

She then prepares coffee for her husband- including hot and iced. Ms Leite claimed that she has followed the 4-7 am routine ever since she first met her spouse, and the two have been married for 13 years.

The 37-year-old said that she never thought about the negative reactions. "This is just how I am wired. My mom always took care of my dad and it's embedded in me. It doesn't seem foreign or odd, it's second nature. We have been married for 13 years and this is always how it has been," she added.

Ms Leite stated that her husband works long hours as a commercial diver and marine superintendent. The couple's time together was restricted before this job because he would travel for months at a time. The woman stated that she now plans to cherish their life together, which includes acts of kindness like the one she captured on camera. "We are each other priorities and best friends in life," she said. "This is how I take care of him, but I'm equally taken care of as well! I'm more than happy to get up and make the love of my life food! It doesn't seem odd to me at all," she continued.

Her clip amassed a lot of reactions online. A user said, "Did I just watch this entire video? Yes. Do I plan on doing this for my husband. Absolutely not." Another wrote, "The more I watched the more I realized he is not a husband but basically your child, and this is more than I would do for even my own kids."

Reacting to these, Ms Leiti said, "They either think I don't work...I'm a dummie, or they respect the fact that I love my husband and want to take care of him within the home. I work full time, but nothing fulfils me more than taking care of the people I love."