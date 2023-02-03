Woman Returns Home To Find Fully Clothed Burglar Taking Bath In Bathtub

The owner found that a window had been smashed and an unknown person was in the house.

A woman in the United States found a burglar fully clothed, taking a bath in a bathtub of her Seattle home after he broke in on Friday night. The owner found that a window had been smashed and then witnessed an unknown man lurking inside the house, as per a report in the Fox News.

According to Seattle police, the woman called the US emergency helpline 911 around 7:15 pm from outside her home in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue to report a burglary after noticing the broken window pane.

Once the officers arrived on scene, they ordered the man to leave. After getting no response, the police team went inside and searched the house. They then discovered the suspect resting in the bathroom.

The man was fully clothed but "very wet," according to police and the bathtub was full of water.

"Police arrived and announced their presence at the residence, instructing anyone inside to come out. After getting no response, officers began to search the home and soon found the suspect in the bathroom. The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water," the Seattle Police department said in a statement.

The police added that the 27-year-old suspect also refused to offer any explanation to the officers. His identity has also not been revealed.

At the moment, the man is booked for residential burglary and is lodged at King County Jail.

