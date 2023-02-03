Parents Getting Late To Catch Flight Leave Baby At Israel Airport Check-In, Face Police Action

The police later said the situation was resolved by the time cops arrived at the scene.

In a bizarre incident, a couple decided to leave their baby at a check-in counter at the Israel airport, after an argument over having to buy a separate ticket, as per a report in the CNN . As per the report, the incident took place at Tel Aviv Ben-Gurion Airport at the Ryanair Air desk.

The baby did not have a ticket and the parents headed off to board the flight without the little one. As per local news outlets, the pair was traveling to Brussels on Belgian passports when they found that they had to pay extra for the baby's ticket.

Ryanair Air stated that the couple had not purchased an infant's ticket in advance. According to the airport personnel, they simply left their child in the baby stroller by the desk and proceeded to passport control.

The airline in a statement to CNN said, "These passengers traveling from Tel Aviv to Brussels (31 Jan) presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in. The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted Airport Security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police."

The Israel airport security staff, meanwhile, in a statement to the outlet said, "A couple and an infant with Belgian passports arrived for a flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby. The couple also arrived late for the flight, once the check-in for the flight was closed. The couple left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight."

The police later said the situation was resolved by the time cops arrived at the scene. They stated that the baby was with the parents and there is no further investigation.