India's Finest Mangoes Showcased In Seattle

Seattle got a taste of the best of Indian mangoes at a special event hosted to showcase a variety of the popular fruit and explore opportunities for wider availability of premium mangoes from India in the regional market.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), hosted a special event on Thursday showcasing the 'Flavors of Indian Mangoes'.

The event was part of the Consulate's trade promotion and increased market access initiatives.

The event curated a mango-tasting experience, offering the best of the five distinct varieties of Indian mangoes - Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Mallika and Totapuri - for leading importers and select media from Seattle, according to a press statement issued by the Seattle Consulate.

The Guest of Honour at the event was Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, along with Senator Manka Dhingra and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho. "The participating dignitaries savoured each of the five mango varieties and appreciated their distinctive aroma, texture, and sweetness," the Consulate said. In 2024, mangoes from India registered a 19 per cent growth in exports to the US, reaffirming it as one of the key export markets.

The event also included presentations by industry experts who underscored how 'Mango-The King of Fruits' is celebrated in India across cultures, as a uniquely shared family experience.

At another Indian Food Festival and Mango Promotion event, hosted in Redmond on July 9, a separate session on mango tasting was organised, which was attended by Washington State Representative Alex Ybarra, along with other leading members of the Indian American community and media. "Meetings between exporters of Indian mangoes and US Retail representatives were also held on the sidelines, to explore opportunities for wider availability of premium Indian mangoes in the regional market of the US Pacific Northwest," the Consulate said.

