Woman Quits 9 To 5 Job For OnlyFans, Says She's "Working Harder Than Ever"

Alix Lynx, a 35-year-old former corporate employee in the US, says she has no plans of returning to a traditional 9-to-5 job after leaving her $80,000-a-year role to become a full-time content creator on OnlyFans. Despite common perceptions, she claims the move hasn't made life easier-in fact, she says she's "working harder than ever."

Speaking on her career shift in an interview with news.com.au, Lynx revealed her corporate job left her feeling uninspired and confined. "The worst part is having to be at the exact same place at the same exact time every single day," she said. "It was like Groundhog Day."

Even roles she enjoyed-like a stint in social media-turned frustrating when her ideas were constantly overruled by supervisors. "I hate being told what to do by someone who doesn't know as much as I do," she said, adding that the rigid structure eventually made her realize she needed to become her own boss.

Now an established content creator with over 2 million Instagram followers, Lynx runs her own subscription-based platform, creating adult content on OnlyFans. But while she enjoys the freedom and creativity, she insists the workload has increased significantly.

"It's so much harder," Lynx said, noting that she's constantly multitasking-from brainstorming content ideas to coordinating with collaborators, managing branding and design, and staying on top of her social media schedule.

"I'm wearing so many hats- content creator, marketer, manager, designer, brand strategist," she said. "From the moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep, I'm on. There are no fixed hours anymore."

Despite the long hours-often more than 40 hours a week-Lynx says her motivation comes from knowing her success depends entirely on her. "This is my business, my career. No one's coming to save me. If I don't work hard, I fail."

She admits to optimising every aspect of her day to maximise productivity ordering the same meals to avoid spending time on decisions. While she now ensures she takes one full day to unplug and recharge each week, she finds it difficult to switch off. "If I'm not doing something productive, I feel like I'm wasting time."

For Lynx, the move away from a corporate desk job has brought a renewed sense of purpose. "My life has meaning now," she said. "I'm in charge of my own creativity, my own success-and that's what keeps me going."