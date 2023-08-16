Woman Loses $10,000, Divorces Husband Thinking She'd Fallen For 'Stranger Things' Actor

Dacre Montgomery played the role of Billy Hargrove in 'Stranger Things'.

A woman who believed she was having a year-long romance with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery has revealed that she was scammed out of $10,000 and even divorced her husband. According to CNN Brazil, McKala met the scammer on a website dedicated to Mr Montgomery, who played Billy Hargrove in the series. She was married at that time and the conversation between the two reached a point where the woman fell in love and started believing that she was talking to the actor.

After a year, the "celebrity" asked McKala, an amateur actress and filmmaker, out on a date.

"He said, 'But you have to be quiet because, you know, I'm still with Liv (Pollock, his real life partner)'," the 28-year-old explained in a video posted on YouTube.

She kept sending him thousands of dollars in gift cards. Then one day, he asked McKala to choose between him and her husband. She decided within seconds and left her husband, as per the CNN Brazil report.

The scammer posed as Dacre Montgomery.

The scammer also asked for financial help, which amounted to $10,000 (Rs 8.31 lakh). He claimed that his girlfriend controlled his bank accounts and therefore needed money.

After a few months, when he did not meet her, McKala began to doubt the validity of their relationship. She realised that she was being the victim of fraud and decided to stop contacting him.

"Love makes you do stupid, unreasonable things. If you're someone like me, you're afraid of being abandoned and you're a people pleaser... These scammers, they just come in and suck it up."