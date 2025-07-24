105 Indians Arrested In Cyber Scam Raids In Cambodia

- Over 3,000 cyber criminals were arrested in Cambodia during 15 days of raids at 138 locations
- Among those arrested were 105 Indians and 606 women involved in online fraud activities
- Cambodia is a hub for cybercrime with nationals from India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia arrested
In a massive crackdown on cyber criminals, or online fraudsters, over 3,000 people have been arrested in Cambodia following raids at 138 locations over 15 days. Among the arrested are 105 Indians and 606 women. The Indian Government is in talks with the Cambodian authorities to bring back the individuals arrested.
According to the reports, the action follows a high-level meeting between India and Cambodia last month. Individuals from different countries, including India, carry out cybercrimes while sitting in Cambodia, making it a cyber fraud hub.
Apart from Indians, Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian citizens have also been arrested. The nationality of 3,075 people arrested is:
- 1,028 Chinese citizens
- 693 Vietnamese
- 366 Indonesians
- 105 Indians
- 101 Bangladeshis
- 82 Thais
- 57 Koreans
- 81 Pakistanis
- 13 Nepalese
- 4 Malaysians
Citizens of the Philippines, Laos, Cameroon, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Mongolia, Russia and Myanmar have also been arrested.
Gadgets, including computers, laptops, and mobile phones, and drugs, fake uniforms of Indian and Chinese police, drug processing equipment, weapons and ammunition, ecstasy powder and other narcotics, were recovered during raids.
The Indian Government has started the process to bring back its citizens. According to the Home Ministry, strict action will be taken against any Indian who is involved in cyber fraud and turns to countries like Cambodia.
