105 Indians Arrested In Cyber Scam Raids In Cambodia

In a massive crackdown on cyber criminals, or online fraudsters, over 3,000 people have been arrested in Cambodia following raids at 138 locations over 15 days. Among the arrested are 105 Indians and 606 women. The Indian Government is in talks with the Cambodian authorities to bring back the individuals arrested.

According to the reports, the action follows a high-level meeting between India and Cambodia last month. Individuals from different countries, including India, carry out cybercrimes while sitting in Cambodia, making it a cyber fraud hub.

Apart from Indians, Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian citizens have also been arrested. The nationality of 3,075 people arrested is:

1,028 Chinese citizens

693 Vietnamese

366 Indonesians

105 Indians

101 Bangladeshis

82 Thais

57 Koreans

81 Pakistanis

13 Nepalese

4 Malaysians

Citizens of the Philippines, Laos, Cameroon, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Mongolia, Russia and Myanmar have also been arrested.

Gadgets, including computers, laptops, and mobile phones, and drugs, fake uniforms of Indian and Chinese police, drug processing equipment, weapons and ammunition, ecstasy powder and other narcotics, were recovered during raids.

The Indian Government has started the process to bring back its citizens. According to the Home Ministry, strict action will be taken against any Indian who is involved in cyber fraud and turns to countries like Cambodia.