With A Net Worth Of $97 Million, Taylor Swift's Cat Is Among World's Richest Pets

Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is reaping the benefits of the Pop star's wealth.

Pop star Taylor Swift's cat is richer than most of the people on the planet. Surprised? According to a report in Rolling Stone, the cat named Olivia Benson is number three on the list of the world's wealthiest pets, with an estimated net worth of $97 million (Rs 800 crore). The Forbes-style list has been complied by All About Cats, which calculated the cat's net worth using Instagram data. At number 2 - with a net worth slightly more than Olivia Benson - is social media influence @Nala_cat, a Siamese and tabby mix, the outlet further said. Its net worth is $100 million.

Benson doesn't even have an Instagram account and is reaping the benefits of 33-year-old Pop star's massive wealth.

All About Cats also used Influence Marketing Hub to estimate each pet's Instagram earnings per post, along with the likes received, the Rolling Stone report further said.

"Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads," the listing on All About Cats reads.

The outlet also explains how the cat amassed so much wealth. One photo shared by Ms Swift in 2020, which shows Benson sprawling on a couch, amassed more than two million likes.

Oprah Winfrey's dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke (with a wealth of $30 million), the cat of Karl Lagerfeld, a Pomeranian Jiffpom (at $25 million), and Pontiac, the dog of actor Betty White (at $5 million) are behind Benson.

Taylor Swift is one of the top earning singers in the world, earning around $150 million a year from her worldwide tours.