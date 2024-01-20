Who Is Sana Javed? Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik's New Wife

Sana Javed is a Pakistani actor.

Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik has married actress Sana Javed. Shoaib Malik shared the news on Saturday through a social media post. Along with pictures featuring himself and Sana, the cricketer said, “Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs." In the photos, Shoaib Malik, dressed in traditional attire, was seen hugging his bride Sana Javed. The news comes days after Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on divorce. Ms Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010. The two have a son named Izhaan.

- Alhamdullilah ♥️



"And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Who Is Sana Javed?

– Sana Javed, born on March 25, 1993, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is a Pakistani actress who made her debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat.

– She gained recognition for her role in the romantic drama Khaani and has appeared in notable dramas like Ruswai and Dunk.

– Sana received a Lux Style Awards nomination for her performance in Khaani.

– Her acting credits also include shows such as Behadd, Shareek-e-Hayat, Dino Ki Dulhaniya, and I Love You Zada.

– Sana Javed was previously married to Pakistani actor, singer-songwriter, and music producer Umar Jaswal in 2020. However, the couple divorced in 2023. Following their separation, both Sana and Umar removed all of their pictures from social media.

After marrying Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed changed her name in the bio on her Instagram account. It now reads “Sana Shoaib Malik”.

The dating speculations between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed began in 2023.

It all started when Shoaib Malik posted a picture with Sana Javed on her birthday with a caption, "Happy Birthday Buddy."



