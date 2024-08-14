Who Is Laxman Narasimhan, Recently Fired Starbucks' Indian-Origin CEO

Laxman Narasimhan joined Starbucks in October 2022.

Starbucks has announced a sudden replacement of its Indian-origin CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, with Brian Niccol, the current chief executive at Chipotle. Mr Narasimhan, who was appointed last year, will step down as CEO and as a member of the Starbucks board, effective immediately.



The leadership change comes as Starbucks struggles to turn around its business, facing broad-based sales declines and a disappointing April earnings report. The company has cited weakening consumer sentiment and tough market conditions in China as contributing factors to its troubles.



Here are some facts about the former Starbucks CEO: