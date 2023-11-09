Who Is Aditi Arya? 5 Points On Former Miss India Who Married Jay Kotak

Here Are 5 Points On Aditi Arya:

Born on September 18, 1993, Aditi Arya was raised in Chandigarh and completed her primary education at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School. She then moved to Gurugram to complete her schooling at Amity International School. She completed her graduation from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies of Delhi University. After her studies, Ms Arya worked as a research analyst at Ernst and Young.

In 2015, she was crowned Femina Miss India at the 52nd edition of the beauty pageant. She went on to represent India at the Miss World pageant held in China.

The 30-year-old made her Tollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh's film 'Ism' and also featured in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' released in 2021. She has also starred in the Hindi web series 'Tantra'. The former beauty queen enjoys a good social media presence and has over 3.4 lakh followers on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life.

After appearances in a few movies, she moved to the United States to attend Yale University, a prestigious Ivy League school to complete her MBA.