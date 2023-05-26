Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Confirms Engagement To Former Miss India Aditi Arya

Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Uday Kotak's son Jay Kotak recently confirmed his engagement to the winner of 2015 Femina Miss India Aditi Arya. He took to Twitter to confirm this as he congratulated her on graduating from Yale University. "Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you," he wrote along with two pictures of Ms Arya in her graduation robe and hat.

Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you @AryaAditipic.twitter.com/xAdcRUFB0C — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) May 24, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed over seven thousand likes and nine lakh views. Many people, including businessman Harsh Goenka, wished the couple a happy and joyful union.

Last year, rumours of their engagement had circulated online after both of them were seen posing outside the Eiffel Tower in Paris. However, neither of them had confirmed the engagement until now.

Jay Kotak is a graduate of Columbia University. He did his bachelors in history and economics. Later, he completed his MBA from the Harvard Business School. Currently, he is the Vice President of Kotak811, a digital-first mobile bank incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Aditi Arya, on the other hand, is a graduate of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies of Delhi University and a former research analyst at Ernst & Young. In 2015, she was crowned Femina Miss India at the 52nd edition of the beauty pageant. She made a few appearances in Hindi and Telugu films before moving to the United States to attend Yale University, a prestigious Ivy League school.

In November 2022, it was reported that the son of India's richest banker was not in the running to lead Kotak Mahindra Bank. The news came after the central bank guidelines capped tenures for Indian business heads. Mr Uday will transition from his Chief Executive position by the end of this year.