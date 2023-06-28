'Wheelchair Pre-Boarding Scam' On US Airlines Enrages Passengers

Many passengers pretend they need a wheelchair to pre-board.

A tweet by a passenger on a US airline has revealed a unique "pre-boarding scam" involving wheelchairs at airports.

According to The New York Post, Passengers are known to get antsy boarding and exiting planes, but Paul, whose Twitter handle is @trendready, complained about how some fellow flyers are possibly attempting to game the system by requesting wheelchair assistance in order to be the first ones on a flight before takeoff.

"Pre-boarding scam at Southwest Airlines 20 passengers are boarding using a wheelchair, and probably only three need one to deplane," Paul Tweeted.

In response to the tweet, the airline acknowledged that it lacked the authority to thwart any potential deception.

"We're sorry for any disappointment, Paul. We work hard to maintain the integrity of the boarding process while providing appropriate accommodations for all who fly. Since many disabilities aren't visible, we're unable to question the validity of preboarding," Southwest Airlines responded.

"Our preboarding policy is in compliance with ACAA requirements and allows us to provide appropriate accommodations for all who fly with us. Nevertheless, we acknowledge your frustration, and we appreciate you sharing your perspective."

However, following the post, numerous other social media users shared their own stories regarding a similar incident.

"I saw this in Miami last week. At least 30 are in wheelchairs. Then the gate got moved, and probably 28 of them got up and walked to the new gate. I also saw a family with small children on board. The children were teenagers. Probably 14-15 years old. People take advantage of everything," commented one user.



"Why can't it be put on the ticket or start charging for those who need a wheel chair, and why not let their family and friends wait like the rest of us?" wrote another user.