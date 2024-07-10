What Is Digital Arrest, The New Scam That Targeted Lucknow Writer-Poet

The victims have to stay on video call until they fulfil their demands.

A group of scammers posing as CBI officers targeted a Lucknow writer-poet and kept him under digital arrest for six hours. Naresh Saxena received a video call from a man who claimed to be CBI Inspector Rohan Sharma on July 7. The imposter told Mr Saxena that he was under investigation for a money-laundering case and threatened to arrest him.



The scammer's attire convinced Mr Saxena that he was a real police officer. While keeping him under digital arrest for six hours, the scammers requested Mr Saxena to recite couplets by famous poets Mirza Ghalib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The scammer promised to release him within 24 hours and said he could avoid jail time by accepting their demands.



What is digital arrest?



Digital (house) arrest is the virtual restraint of individuals, a tactic cybercriminals use to trap victims in their homes and defraud them. The scammers use AI-generated voice or video calls to impersonate law enforcement officials, creating fear by falsely accusing victims of wrongdoing, generally related to their Aadhaar or phone number.



They demand money in exchange for closing the case, often threatening the victim with arrest if they don't comply. The victims have to stay on video call until they fulfil their demands.



In some cases, criminals claim the victim has received or sent illegal parcels, such as drugs or counterfeit passports. They may also threaten to involve the victim's relatives or friends.



How to avoid falling victim to digital scams?