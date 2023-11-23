What Is Biohacking? The Wellness Trend Taking Internet By Storm

Biohacking is also popular among those who are into sports.

These days wellness trends are all over social media. Recently biohacking, the latest trend has taken the internet by storm after Bryan Johnson, the founder of KernelCo and Blueprint, stated that he is investing $2 million per year to reduce his biological age. The term biohacking refers to a variety of techniques for optimising the body's capacity for optimal function-and potentially even extending an individual's life expectancy, as per a report in Forbes. While some biohacking techniques may appear extreme, others, like meditation and intermittent fasting, are tried-and-tested methods that have been shown to be effective.

"Biohacking refers to the practice of making changes to one's biology, typically through self-experimentation and the use of technology, to enhance physical and cognitive abilities, optimize health, and achieve personal goals. Currently #biohacking has 791 million views on TikTok, and continues to gain popularity, particularly with Millennials and Generation Z who are becoming more interested in the scientific research behind their health and wellbeing and are also open to experimenting with new techniques," a spokesperson of a wellness company told the Independent.

If someone uses almost any technique with the intention of improving their biology in some way, it could be considered as biohacking. There are many categories and possibilities for the mechanism. An example includes age biohacking where people make use of cellular senescence. This method becomes increasingly popular as people grow older. It is known to be undertaken by people between the ages of 35 and 50 as individuals in this life stage suddenly start noticing signs of ageing. As a result, many people are concerned with cellular health and regeneration. They believe that if the creation of damaged cells can be prevented or reversed, then the aesthetic and bodily changes associated with ageing can be as well.

Another popular method is energy biohacking which involves conserving energy through proper rest and sleep. Since persistent stress may be extremely taxing on an individual's general energy, stress relief also falls under this category.

A third category is the one in which food and biohacking work hand in hand, whether the goal is improved digestion, weight loss, or metabolic efficiency. This is because most individuals can easily understand the hack of managing what, how, and when to eat. Further, a common biohacking practice is food customization for optimal cellular nutrition. Diet and nutrition biohacking include the consumption of supplements for blood sugar, continuous glucose monitors, use of metabolism monitoring devices, intermittent fasting practices etc.

Biohacking is also popular among those who are into sports since athletes are frequently seeking to obtain an advantage in their training and performance. One high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session can also increase brain neuroplasticity, or the brain's capacity to rewire or alter its neural connections, according to a new study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport.