What Elon Musk Said On The Existence Of Aliens And Life In The Universe

Elon Musk made a virtual appearance at the World Government Summit 2023

On Wednesday, Elon Musk made a virtual appearance at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai, where he addressed a variety of topics including what's happening at Tesla and Twitter, and the existence of aliens. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of UAE, who moderated the session, spoke about instances of the USA shooting down unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the last week and asked Mr Musk, “alien or no alien”?

The billionaire businessman chuckled a little before saying, "I don't think its aliens, no."

Calling it an interesting question, he went on to provide an elaborate answer. "If the universe is really as old as science thinks it is, and where are the aliens? If it really has been around for 13.8 billion years, if so, shouldn't there be aliens all over the place?"

A Twitter user shared a video of the discussion and wrote, "@ElonMusk on the existence of Aliens and life in the universe: “I think we should take great care with what very well may be this tiny candle in a vast darkness and make sure that it does not go out.”

Watch the video here:

.@ElonMusk on the existence of Aliens and life in the universe:



“I think we should take great care with what very well may be this tiny candle in a vast darkness and make sure that it does not go out.” pic.twitter.com/BBrlWLkhSr — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 15, 2023

He further said during his research of space technology, he had seen no signs of alien life, evidence of alien technology, or alien life whatsoever. "And I think I'd know. You know, the SpaceX… I don't think anyone knows more about space than me or at least about space technology," he noted.

Having said that, he also added that the absence of alien life in the universe "is actually a troubling thing".

"What that actually could mean is that civilization is like a tiny candle in the vast darkness. And a very vulnerable tiny candle that could easily get blown out. And I think we should therefore take great care of what may very well be this tiny candle in the vast darkness, and make sure it does not go out, and that we extend the light of consciousness beyond Earth, and do everything we can to ensure that the light of consciousness does not go out," he added.

The Tesla CEO also replied to the video and reiterated what he said during the conference. He tweeted, ‘'This tiny candle of consciousness we have on Earth might be all there is.''

This tiny candle of consciousness we have on Earth might be all there is — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

According to Gulf News, about 20 heads of state, ministers, CEOs, thought leaders, and celebrities addressed this year's World Government Summit in Dubai, held from February 13-15.