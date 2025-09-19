10,000 Steps A Day Is A Myth, Says Neuroscientist. Here's What You Actually Need

In a viral video clip from her series MythMenders, renowned neuroscientist Dr Wendy Suzuki challenges one of the most persistent fitness beliefs of the modern era: the idea that walking 10,000 steps a day is necessary for good health.

Dr Suzuki, who serves as the Dean of the College of Arts & Science at New York University and is the author of Healthy Brain, Happy Life, says the 10,000-step target didn't originate from science; it began as part of a marketing campaign.

"Raise your hand if you've ever felt guilty about not hitting 10,000 steps," she says at the start of the video. "That number started as an ad campaign, not a scientific finding."

Watch the video here:

Instead, she points to new research indicating that significant health benefits begin at around 7,000 steps a day. Even small bursts of movement throughout the day, like taking the stairs, walking during calls, or stretching during breaks, can have powerful effects on brain and body health.

"So don't stress out about the number," she adds. "Just get moving in ways that you really enjoy."

Dr Suzuki, known for combining neuroscience with real-life wellness practices, encourages people to focus on consistency and enjoyment rather than fixating on arbitrary goals. Her message is clear: movement matters more than numbers, and mental well-being should go hand-in-hand with physical fitness.