'Week 1 Has Been Intoxicating': New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter.

Linda Yaccarino, former NBC Universal executive, who formally joined as Twitter's new CEO last week has stated that there is nothing like the microblogging platform and the company is "making history".

The Chief Executive of the Elon Musk-owned platform stated in a tweet that her first week at the job was "intoxicating". She said, "Week one has been intoxicating. There's absolutely nothing like Twitter, its people, all of you. And I'm here for ALL of it."

Twitter's mission is crystal clear. Everyone's invited -- creators, presidential candidates, everyone in between -- and there's MORE to come.⁰ #PartnerWithUs — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 9, 2023

In another tweet, Ms Yaccarino emphasised the microblogging site's mission. She added that the company invites everyone to the platform and they are looking forward to more updates. "Twitter's mission is crystal clear. Everyone's invited -- creators, presidential candidates, everyone in between -- and there's MORE to come," she continued in a tweet.

"No other platform has this power and no other place has the people I've met this week. Stay tuned -- we're making history," she concluded her post.

Ms Yaccarino had earlier said that she has been inspired by owner Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform the social media platform. The new Twitter CEO has also hired Joe Benarroch who worked with her as Executive Vice President at NBC Universal.

Although Mr Musk said that Ms Yaccarino would assist in creating an "everything app," which he has previously claimed could provide a range of services including peer-to-peer payments, his choice of an advertising veteran suggested that digital advertisements would still be the company's primary area of focus. This comes as the company strives to improve its relationship with brands after losing business following the takeover and rollback of the site's content rules.