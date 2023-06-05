Joe Benarroch: All You Need To Know About Twitter's New Top Executive

Joe Benarroch is all set to join on Monday

Twitter recently snapped NBCUniversal's Senior Executive Joe Benarroch in a role focusing on business operations. He is all set to join Twitter on Monday. In an email, Mr Benarroch said that he was looking forward to working with the company's team to "build Twitter 2.0 together."

"Welcome to the flock, @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next," tweeted incoming Twitter Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino, who was appointed in May.

Thank you @lindayacc! I am looking forward to partnering with the entire team and the industry to build @Twitter 2.0 together! Let's make history! https://t.co/uHJfE08Z5L — Joe Benarroch (@benarroch_joe) June 4, 2023

Mr Benarroch is being appointed following the departure of a number of executives, adding to Yaccarino's challenges.

Mr Benarroch has already updated his LinkedIn profile, indicating that he will be based at Twitter's New York office.

He also posted an announcement about his move that said: "I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together."

At NBCUniversal, Mr Benarroch was executive vice president of communications, global advertising and partnerships, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before NBCUniversal, Mr Benarroch was associated with Facebook as director of communications, SMB and international ads. He was with Facebook for 6 years and 8 months, as per his LinkedIn.

Before that, he was with IPG, Discover, Starcom and Leo Burnett.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Mr Benarroch's appointment on Sunday.

Mr Benarroch left NBCU abruptly on the eve of the company's upfront presentation to advertisers.

Musk fired or lost about 75 per cent of Twitter employees since his October takeover, including most of those who had deep relationships in sales and partnerships, according to Bloomberg.



