'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Reveals One Line From Netflix Series She Refused To Say

Jenna Ortega has revealed that the original script for the Netflix series 'Wednesday' had lines that she basically refused to say.

The 20-year-old actor plays the titular character Wednesday Addams in the series, which is based on Charles Addams' iconic 'Addams Family'. The show follows the teenager as she is enrolled at a new academy after she was expelled from high school. Jenna's character is famous for her cold and emotionless personality, which makes her stand out against her other peers.

Now, according to The Independent, Jenna revealed that there was one line in the show that she refused to say. She explained that she was able to make some changes to her lines for the sake of her character. She made specific reference to the black vintage dress that Wednesday wears at her school's annual dance.

Also Read | Man's Body Found In Wheel Of Airplane Flown From Gambia To London

In the fourth episode of the series, Wednesday is seen eyeing up a dress in the window of an antique shop, with Thing on her shoulder. Later in the episode, she is looking in her wardrobe for something to wear. At this point, she finds that Thing had stolen the dress for her. Her facial expressions make it clear that she is pleased with the gift, however, she doesn't say this - a conscious decision Jenna made.

The actor revealed that she used to have a line of dialogue during the sequence. "I remember there's a line where I'm talking about a dress and initially she was supposed to say: 'Oh my god I'm freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself," she said, as per The Independent.

"And I was blown away because that sounded like... It was just a bunch of little things like that," she went on. "Where I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human," Jenna added.

Also Read | Twitter Account Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Is Back, But With A Twist

Meanwhile, speaking of 'Wednesday', the smash series has already earned two nominations at the Golden Globe. While Jenna has been nominated in the best actress category, the show will also compete in the Best Musical/Comedy Series category.

Other than Jenna Ortega, 'Wednesday' also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.