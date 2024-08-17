Wealthy China Couples Are Employing 'Professionals' To Fulfill Their Parental Duties

Most applicants are graduates of prestigious universities, such as Harvard. (Representative pic)

Wealthy career-focused couples in China are hiring "professional child companions" to help them fulfil their parental duties. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), these "professional parents" focus on a child's mental health as well as their academic abilities and daily needs. A psychology student PhD student, who interviewed hundreds of child companions, revealed that most applicants are graduates of prestigious universities, such as Harvard, Cambridge, Tsinghua and Peking University. They hold master's degrees or higher, are fluent in multiple languages, and are skilled at sports. Some of them even have expert knowledge of child psychology, the PhD student said.

According to SCMP, these "professional child companions" involve themselves deeply in children's daily lives and their feelings. Their duties include traditional parental responsibilities such as taking children to the doctor, tutoring homework, travelling with them and managing their emotional needs. The working hours vary by family and the work also includes both on-site and live-in services.

Song Siyu, a child companion in southwest China, said her working hours are from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm on weekdays. During this time, she helps the child with homework and takes them to play football, fencing or swimming.

The outlet reported that the typical monthly salary of a "professional parent" ranges from $1,400 to $4,100 (approximately Rs 1,17,000 to Rs 3,43,000). It also said that child companions are typically hired directly from social media platforms by families, lacking the regulation and protection of agencies. Most clients are high-net-worth families, with assets worth more than $1.4 million, per SCMP. Many parents in China, who are busy with their careers and seeking the best education for their offspring, prefer hiring professionals rather than relying on grandparents for childcare.

One female child companion said that "professional mums" dominate the industry, as child-rearing is still largely viewed as a mother's role, leaving little demand for "professional dads". "Families who choose male child companions typically do so for their children's athletic development, but parents often refuse because they think men might not be suitable for taking care of their girls," she said.

Another female companion said that she usually prepares meal plans for the week ahead for children in her care. She also helps them with their homework, takes them cycling, plays basketball, and sometimes even has heart-to-heart conversations.

However, a family education expert told the Post that "such child companions cannot replace true parental companionship". "A child's healthy development, both physical and mental, needs the love and support of their parents. High-quality family education is a process of mutual growth between parents and children," she said.