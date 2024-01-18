'We Look Like...': Mark Zuckerberg, Wife Receive 'Highest Compliment' From Daughter

Max stated that her parents looked like they belonged to Hogwarts.

Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg is a doting father. He often shares pictures and candid moments with his three children. Recently, he shared a picture of him and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan while they were heading for a date night. The billionaire stated that both of them received the "highest compliment" by their eldest daughter that night.

According to Mr Zuckerberg, Max stated that her parents looked like they belonged to Hogwarts and also took a picture of them. "Our daughter Max gave us her highest compliment (that we look like we belong at Hogwarts) and really wanted to take our photo as we headed out for date night," he wrote in the caption alongside two pictures. The first shows the couple smiling at the camera while the second one shows Mr Zuck and Ms Chan getting clicked by their daughter. The Meta Chief donned a sweater and trousers for the date night and Dr Chan opted for a black and white outfit. In the second photo, Max is standing atop a chair, capturing the moment with her parents.

Since being shared two hours ago, the post has amassed over 95,000 likes.

"Cute pictures, beautiful family best wishes," said a user.

"Very beautiful couple, the dress is stunning, beauty adorns the world!" remarked another user.

A third stated, "How cute she's standing on the chair to capture you guys."

"She nailed it (compliment and photo)" added a user.

Another person stated, "I'm happy to see how your wife dresses decently all the time. She's a queen."

An Instagram user said, "aw... that so sweet haha she's right hehe. Have a great day both!"

"It's the minimalistic fashion for me. I love how comfortable and chic they look," added a person.

Meta CEO and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan welcomed their third baby together in March this year. Mr Zuckerberg took to Instagram to announce the birth of their third daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. The couple has been married since 2012 and already has two daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Maxima "Max".