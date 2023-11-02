'We Don't Hire...': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal On Company's Recruitment Strategy

Zomato launched in 2010.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has recently revealed the recruitment strategy of his company. In conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his show 'The Ranveer Show', Mr Goyal said that his food-delivery firm does not hire people who are looking for jobs. He also stated that the company looks for good people, approaches them, and then works on them, especially when it comes to mid and senior-level hiring. Notably, Zomato launched in 2010. The food-deliver app connects customers with restaurant partners and delivery agents to serve their multiple needs.

During the interaction with Mr Allahbadia, Mr Goyal said. "The kind of workforce we hire is very different. Ideally, we don't hire people who are looking for jobs. The kind of people we need, they don't search for jobs."

Further, when asked about how his company hires as it upgrades at every stage, the Zomato chief said, "It's better to grow from within".

"Zomato is 15 years old. We have enough people who are 5-6 years old in the system. In such a case, the context gets changed. If we were a two-year-old company, we had no choice but to get external hires but now if I have to bring someone from outside, either I have to be very sure that he's really good or that he has a unique skill," Mr Goyal stated.

Speaking on the challenges of hiring from outside, he also added that it is easier for him to pick someone from inside. "If I hire from outside, it will take six months to bring someone. First, you'll interview for three months. Then he'll have to serve three months notice period in his previous organisation. He'll join in six months and there'll be induction for three months. Then, after a year's time you'll know his performance. That way, you've lost two years. It's easier for me to pick someone from inside, spend three months to grow him/her and put him in that role. He/she knows the business and that works," Mr Goyal explained.

The Zomato CEO also talked about the Gen Z (people born between 1997-2012) workforce. According to him, "GenZ's are way smarter than we were at that age and the potential is huge". However, Mr Goyal also added that GenZs have less patience, "and patience is a virtue which is required at work," he said.

The Zomato chief spoke about his journey and challenges on Ranveer Allahbadia's show, titled 'Deepinder Goyal - Journey From Startup to IPO, Challenges And Achievements'.