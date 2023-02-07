Watch: Elon Musk Reacts To YouTuber's Perfect Moon Pic Using Phone Camera

The video has accumulated more than 4 million views and over 151,000 likes.

Elon Musk on Tuesday was astounded by a video posted on Twitter by a user that captured a stunning photo of the moon at 100x zoom using the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Taking to Twitter, American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who focuses on technology in his videos, shared a short clip, showing how he captured the perfect moon picture using Samsung's latest S23 Ultra. "I don't know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you," Mr Brownlee wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

I don't know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you pic.twitter.com/IIe33Vr6rI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 7, 2023

Reacting to Mr Brownlee's post, Elon Musk wrote "Wow".

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2023

Social media users were also stunned by how detailed the picture turned out to be. Many remarked that their moon photos are mostly of poor quality.

"Dude all my moon pics always look like crap this is crazy," wrote one user. "Thats actually insane," said another.

A third user commented, "I love my iPhone, but Apple is so far behind when it comes to Camera Quality and Functionality." A fourth added, "I don't care what anyone else says -- this is fricking cool."

Mr Brownlee shared the video just a few hours ago, and since then it has accumulated more than 4 million views and over 151,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 Series worldwide on February 1. Its Galaxy S23 Ultra features an all-new 20-megapixel sensor with adaptive pixels that can capture images with incredible detail. The phone includes Super Quad Pixel AF, which allows the rear camera to focus on subjects 50% faster. Its front camera also includes Dual Pixel autofocus technology as well as Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low-light conditions.