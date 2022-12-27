Watch: With Speech Interrupted, Pak PM Says 'Food Will Be Served Soon'

Shehbaz Sharif was giving the speech in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (AFP File Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech was interrupted by the member of the audience, according to a video widely circulating on social media. Mr Sharif was talking about the development projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the incident took place on Monday. The video was first released by PTV News, an Urdu news channel in Pakistan. It was lates picked up by other news outlets and became viral.

Mr Sharif was speaking about the development projects when a person in the crowd stood up and started shouting. The Pakistan Prime Minister told the person, "Please sit down, the food will be served soon."

After a brief smile, Pakistan's PM resumed his speech, as seen in the video.

Mr Sharif was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lay the foundation stones for various projects that will improve road, hydel and power infrastructure in the remote province, according to Associated Press of Pakistan.

"These challenges might be manifold but 220 million people of the country should not get worried, the coalition government with the support of its partners will steer the country out of the challenges," he said, as reported by the outlet.

Mr Sharif said for the achievement of progress and prosperity, they would have to work hard with devotion. "Nations always faced difficulties and the coalition government will put Pakistan on the path of development only through hard work," he added.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also highlighted how during his previous visits, he saw several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa submerged due to floods, which also caused widespread destruction - from Nowshera to Swat, Kalam, Kohistan, DI Khan and Tank districts.

Mr Sharif also criticised the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its flawed policies.